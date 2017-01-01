1. Create your Telegram channel Already have a channel? Skip to step two. Otherwise create a Telegram channel to engage with your customers and provide them with valuable information regarding your business. Contact us if you'd like assistance in setting up your Telegram channel free of charge!

2. Send offers on your channel With just a few clicks, you will be able to create custom products and services which you will then be able to sell directly on your Telegram channel. After your customer pays they will receive a code as their proof of purchase. You can even list products available for shipping!