Gopay - ricevi pagamenti da Telegram

Earn more with your Telegram channel!


Offer your customers the ability to purchase products and services directly from Telegram and generate revenues from your channel


Get paid immediately!

Customers can purchase directly from Telegram with monetization of your channel

1. Create your Telegram channel

Already have a channel? Skip to step two. Otherwise create a Telegram channel to engage with your customers and provide them with valuable information regarding your business.

Contact us if you'd like assistance in setting up your Telegram channel free of charge!

2. Send offers on your channel

With just a few clicks, you will be able to create custom products and services which you will then be able to sell directly on your Telegram channel.

After your customer pays they will receive a code as their proof of purchase. You can even list products available for shipping!

3. Get notified on every purchase

Keep track of your sales in a quick way thanks to detailed charts.

You will also get an email upon a sale.

Doubts and/or questions? Contact us on our Telegram channel!

Minimal and transparent costs

We will only charge you when you earn, no hidden fees.


  • € 0.50 + VAT
  • You will be only charged when a customer purchases your product. You don't have to worry about subscriptions and recurring fees.
  • Unlimited offers to send
  • Dedicated support for the channel setup
  • Detailed reports about the transactions on your channel
  • Sell products available for shipping
  • Sell limited amount products
  • Easy integration with external services
Technology we rely on

We use the best tools to guarantee a reliable and secure service to our clients.

Telegram

Advanced and revolutionary messaging app. A Whatsapp 2.0
Stripe

Payment platform secure and reliable. 100% guaranteed!

SIGNUP NOW only € 1,00 VAT included
You also get dedicated support to launch your channel.


The cost includes a dedicated support session to help you setting the service up and a FREE consultancy to create and manage your Telegram channel. What are you waiting for, click on the SIGNUP button below and start sending offers on your channel.


